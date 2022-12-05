By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks have found themselves in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. During shootaround on Friday before the team’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Hawks superstar Trae Young got into a tense verbal exchange with head coach Nate McMillan. As a result, Young chose not to play in the home win or even attend the game to support his teammates.

However, despite how unsettling this news is for Hawks fans, Young was quick to downplay the severity of the situation between him and McMillan. On Monday, Lauren Williams, Hawks reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, asked Young to provide his perspective on what happened Friday:

“I mean, it was just a situation. I mean, we’re all grown men here. And there’s sometimes we don’t always agree… and it’s unfortunate that private situations and private conversations get out to the public. But I guess that’s what the world we live in now. But um, yeah, I’m just gonna just focus on basketball and focus on helping my team win. And that’s what I got to be focusing on.”

Trae Young, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all with the Hawks. He’s averaging 27.8 points, 9.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds across 21 appearances this season. Renowned for being a terrific three-point shooter, Young has struggled to find his touch from behind the arc as he’s converting just 30.3% of his threes, by far a career low. But expect Young to improve his three-point accuracy significantly by the end of the season — he’s too talented a shooter not to.