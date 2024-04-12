The Atlanta Hawks hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Atlanta is going to have to travel to Chicago for the Play-In game most likely, but it could still change if they win these last two games. The Hawks were able to beat the Timberwolves back in October, but that was way long ago. The good news for the Hawks is they finally have Trae Young back on the court, and they are a much better team with him in the lineup. However, there are seven players on their injury report listed as questionable for this game.
The Timberwolves are fighting to earn the second seed in the Western Conference. They could still earn the top seed, but that will most likely go to the Denver Nuggets. Minnesota is coming off a loss against the Nuggets, as well. They are a generally healthy team heading into this game and the playoffs, which is a good thing. However, Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with his injury. He could return to the court on Friday, though.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Timberwolves Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +14 (-110)
Moneyline: +700
Minnesota Timberwolves: -14 (-110)
Moneyline: -1100
Over: 227 (-110)
Under: 227 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks-Timberwolves
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks have Trae Young back and that is going to help them big time. He played just 21 minutes in their loss on Wednesday, but he was very efficient. He scored 14 points and dished out 11 assists in the game. He should play more minutes in this game as he eases back into action. With him playing more minutes, the Hawks have a great chance to put up some points.
With Young on the court, the Hawks average 121.9 points per game. Without him, that number drops to 112.2 points per game. The Hawks are a much better team when he plays, at least offensively. If they can put up some points in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
Minnesota is the best defensive team in the NBA. Even with Trae Young back, the Hawks are going to struggle offensively. The Timberwolves allow 106.8 points per game, which is the lowest in the NBA. They also allow the lowest field goal percentage, and fifth-lowest three-point percentage, and they force the fifth-most turnovers per game. The Timberwolves defense is going to be the reason they win this game,
Minnesota should be able to put up some points, as well. The Hawks have one of the worst defenses in the NBA. In fact, the Hawks allow 120.2 points per game, which is the fourth-highest. The Timberwolves are 29-5 when they score at least 115 points this season. They should be able to easily reach that number in this game.
Final Hawks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
The Hawks do have Trae Young back, but their team is still riddled with injuries. They are not playing well right now, either. For that reason, I am going to take the Timberwolves to win this game and cover the spread at home.
Final Hawks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -14 (-110)