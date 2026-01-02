With the New England Patriots taking on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 18 clash on Sunday to finish the regular season with a bang, the success has been led by quarterback Drake Maye, a leading candidate for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. As the Patriots' signal-caller has been a favorite for the MVP award, it still doesn't appear to be a runaway decision, leading to Bill Simmons' disbelief.

Speaking on his self-titled show, Simmons discussed the MVP race, which includes Maye and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Simmons feels it shouldn't be close, stating that advanced statistics have heightened the production Maye has had this season for New England.

“You go through the advanced metrics, it’s so convincing for Maye it’s almost like you have to look twice because the other piece that everybody forgets, this, not to sound like a Boston homer,” Simmons said. “Maye has over 400 rushing yards. He’s rushed for four TD’s. He’s rushed for 35 first downs…Maye's at the top in every category or in the top three in EPA.”

“The Pats offensive line's like 26th,” Simmons continued. “Like Maye is running for his life in a lot of these games. He's threading the needle on these long bombs. He's had 12 of the greatest throws I've seen in the history of the Patriots this season.”

Bill Simmons speaks on the MVP conversation with Patriots' Drake Maye

There have no doubt been the naysayers for Maye, stating how the Patriots benefited from an easy schedule, but it's hard to deny the season the UNC product has had. So far this season, with one game left, Maye has thrown for 4,203 yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Subsequently, as for Stafford, who has had a great season as well, Simmons would call out the downsides to his MVP argument, which has resulted in recent disappointing performances.

“Matthew Stafford has Puka Nacua, the best receiver in the league, who catches five-yard passes and runs for 60,” Simmons said. “He's had Davante Adams for most of the season. He has a much better offensive line, he plays indoors, he has Sean McVay.”

Furthermore, Simmons would say how the betting odds that Maye is the favorite should be downplayed, saying that “they have no insight on it.” At the end of the day, it remains to be seen if Maye will win MVP in further leading the Patriots to success.