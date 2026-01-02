Anthony Richardson, the quarterback the Indianapolis Colts selected fourth overall in the 2023 draft, recently spoke about his desire to keep improving as he continues to face injuries and uncertainty about his future with the team. With the 2025 season ending without his return from injured reserve, Richardson’s comments hint at a mix of optimism and unanswered questions as he looks ahead to 2026.

“I always think about my future in general. I always want my life to be better … I haven’t necessarily thought about my future here because I don’t see anything wrong right now. Setbacks happen,” Richardson said, as he addressed his future with the Colts, per The Athletic's James Boyd.

Richardson suffered an unusual orbital bone fracture near his right eye in October 2025. The injury was sustained during pregame warmups in Week 6 when a stretching band snapped and struck him in the face before a game. And the injury kept him sidelined for most of the season.

Although he returned to practice late in the year, lingering vision issues will keep him from playing in the Week 18 finale against the Houston Texans, a decision made by head coach Shane Steichen.

“Had a conversation in my office yesterday [on Tuesday] with him, it was great,” Steichen said on Wednesday. “He's still got the vision limitations, it's just the smart thing. Obviously, you put him out there with vision limitations and something happens, not a good idea.”

Richardson said on Wednesday he has been making progress every day, adding that the injury has had little effect on him physically, though he acknowledged he has not fully recovered yet.

“In general, my eyesight has been improving, especially from when it first happened,” he added. “But every day is going to be a day for improvement or healing. Obviously, my eye's not 100 percent, but it's getting there day by day…when it comes to football, I feel pretty good.”

The 23-year-old is under his rookie contract through the 2026 season, with the Colts holding a fifth-year option. He avoided directly addressing his long-term future with the team but made it clear he has bigger goals for his life and career.

Injuries, including shoulder surgery during his rookie season and limited action in 2025, have slowed his development. Despite the setbacks, Richardson remains confident in his ability to succeed in the NFL. As long as he has a chance to play, he believes everything is still possible.

“Oh, yeah,” Richardson said Wednesday, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “No doubt. If I've still got a chance to play football, then it's all out there.”

Currently a backup to Daniel Jones, who is working his way back from an Achilles injury, Richardson could be in a position to compete for a starting role in 2026, whether that comes in Indianapolis or elsewhere.

With the Colts lacking a first-round pick in 2026 and facing questions about the futures of Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard, the organization has important decisions ahead. Richardson’s raw talent is still evident, but patience is thinning after three seasons disrupted by injuries.