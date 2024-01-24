The Atlanta Hawks visit the Golden State Warriors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Atlanta Hawks have now lost two in a row as they come into their last game on their road trip when they head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hawks-Warriors prediction and pick.

Atlanta (18-25) is hurting from the loss of Trae Young who's been out after suffering a concussion in Saturday's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dejounte Murray has picked up the slack in their Monday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings scoring 35 points along with 10 rebounds and six assists but the lack of production from his supporting cast was their downfall losing 122-107 on the road. It certainly will not get any easier having to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Young could be on his way back for this game but if not Murray and company will have to battle it out at the Chase Center without him in this Wednesday night matchup.

Golden State (18-22) will be back after back-to-back postponed games after suffering from the shocking loss of their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic who died from a heart attack. The Warriors will need to regroup and attempt to get back on track even as they are full of emotions when they play host to the visiting Atlanta Hawks in this Wednesday night showdown at the Chase Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Warrior Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

Golden State Warriors: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The NBA landscape shifts on Wednesday night, with the Atlanta Hawks hosting the mighty Golden State Warriors. But hold on before Steph Curry's logo threes fill your mind – this game offers a fascinating twist. Could the Hawks, in the heart of ATL's passionate State Farm Arena, transform into the league's deadliest road warriors for an evening?

Hear me out, because the factors align for an upset with an air of Curry-esque impossibility. The Hawks are hungry. After a humbling loss to the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Hawks squad needs a statement win. And what better platform than against the former champions?

It is unclear if Trae Young will be back from his concussion for this matchup but even if not Dejounte Murray has held it down for the Hawks in the meantime. If the Hawks' supporting cast of Clint Capela, Saddiq Bey, and Bogdan Bogdanovic can help Murray along the way they could make it tough on the struggling Warriors and get back on the right track Wednesday night.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, because while the Atlanta Hawks may be chirping about upset potential, the Golden State Warriors' landing gear is firmly locked into Chase Center for Wednesday night's showdown. Don't get me wrong, the Hawks are a talented bunch, but underestimating the NBA's apex predator in their lair is a recipe for disappointment.

Steph Curry? Klay Thompson? Jonathan Kumings? Need I say more? This trio is basketball poetry in motion, a symphony of pinpoint threes, slick ball movement, and defensive wizardry. Curry's gravity alone will warp the Hawks' defense, creating open looks for himself and Thompson, whose recent shooting slump is more like a pre-eruption rumble. Don't forget Kuminga, the maestro of the floor, orchestrating the chaos and snuffing out Trae Young's pick-and-roll wizardry.

When the chips are down, experience wins championships, and the Warriors have a trophy cabinet overflowing with evidence. Don't be fooled by their recent struggles, this team knows how to navigate the losses and silence the doubters. They've been in Atlanta's shoes before, facing adversity and emerging stronger. This is a team built for the bright lights, ready to put on a show in their own domain.

Final Hawks-Warriors Prediction & Pick

While the Hawks may dream of a fairytale upset, Wednesday night belongs to the Golden State Warriors. The Splash Brothers will orchestrate a symphony of threes and the Bay Area faithful will roar every step of the way. Mark my words, the Warriors will reign supreme covering the spread and getting back into the swing of things with a chip on their shoulder after the loss of their coach. This will be an emotional roller coaster for the Golden State Warriors but they will use that motivation to come out of this game with the win to kick start their rise up the Western Conference standings.

Final Hawks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -7 (-110), Over 236 (-110)