When the world's most popular entertainer is in attendance at a Stanley Cup Finals playoff game, it is big news. Taylor Swift and her significant other, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were in South Florida to see the home team Florida Panthers take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Kelce is one of the most accomplished players at his position in the NFL, but he is also a huge sports fan. Kelce and Swift have attended other big sporting events, including the U.S. Open in New York last year. The superstar duo saw the Panthers break out to a 3-0 lead in the first period against the Oilers. If Florida can hold on to the lead in the following 40 minute, the Panthers will take a 3-1 lead in the series.

The pair came into Amerant Arena holding hands. Taylor Swift wore an all-white outfit, while Kelce appeared to be wearing Panthers red as they took their seats in one of the arena's luxury boxes.

Tkachuk gives the Panthers the first two goals of the game

Matthew Tkachuk sent the Panthers fans into a frenzy as he opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 11:40 mark of the first period. His hard wrist shot beat Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner on the short side. That weakness has been exposed by the Panthers throughout the first three games of the series.

Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game and the series against the Oilers with slightly more than 3 minutes to play in the first period. Tkachuk swept in the rebound of a shot by Sam Reinhart after Skinner was unable to control the initial shot.

Edmonton appeared ready to go into the locker room with a 2-0 deficit, but Anton Lundell scored in the final minute after taking a sharp pass from Carter Verhaeghe.

The power couple appeared to appreciate the Florida effort in the game's opening 20 minutes.