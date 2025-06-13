The Dallas Wings had several injury updates to share ahead of Friday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. One of the players on the team's injury report is DiJonai Carrington.

Carrington is dealing with a shoulder injury she sustained in the Wings' last matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night. They lost 93-80 even after having rookie star guard Paige Bueckers return from a concussion and illness.

Luckily for Carrington, she carries a probable status for the matchup against the Aces, per team reporter Joey Mistretta. The Wings also provided injury updates on Myisha Hines-Allen, Tyasha Harris and Teaira McCowan.

“DiJonai Carrington (shoulder) is probable and Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) is questionable for the Wings' game on Friday against the Aces,” Mistretta wrote.

“Tyasha Harris (knee) and Teaira McCowan (National Team Obligation) are out for the game.”

What's next for Wings after injury report

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) looks to pass between Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) and guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half at College Park Center.
The Wings will keep track of how DiJonai Carrington and the rest of their players manage through their injuries. In the meantime, it will be all hands on deck for the struggling squad.

Dallas has showcased a decent offense as they average 81.5 points per game, good for seventh in the league as they also rank seventh in offensive rating. However, their defensive woes have seen them give up 88.5 points per contest as the third-worst defense in the WNBA. It's held them back from being more competitive against their opponents, explaining their early-season struggles.

Dallas has a 1-10 record after 11 games this season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Los Angeles Sparks and four games behind the Golden State Valkyries.

The Wings will look to end their six-game losing streak in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Las Vegas Aces on June 13 at 10 p.m. ET.