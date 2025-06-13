NBA legend Magic Johnson joined ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Thursday's episode of First Take. To honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Smith revealed his list of the top five point guards in NBA history. Johnson took the top spot, followed by Stephen Curry, Isiah Thomas, Jason Kidd, and Chris Paul. After bashing Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton for calling out the media world, Smith opened himself up to his audience's criticism with his ranking.

Smith's list went over well with Johnson and Jay Williams, but it sparked a fiery debate online.

 

“Chris Paul and Jason Kidd aren't over Big O,” commented one fan, advocating for Oscar Robertson.

“Westbrook better than CP3 and Jason Kidd,” said another, putting the Denver Nuggets guard into the conversation.

“Replace Isiah with Stockton or Nash,” one fan suggested, one of many who mentioned the Utah Jazz legend.

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center.
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes surprising agency move before offseasonRichard Pereira ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Magic Johnson sends Luka Doncic brutally honest ‘championship’ messageDavid Yapkowitz ·
Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center Knicks
Source: Knicks yet to contact Lakers about permission to interview JJ RedickAnthony Irwin ·
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks’ Josh Hart blasts critics who are ‘talking trash’ about Tom ThibodeauAlex House ·
Jalen Brunson Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks, John Calipari Arkansas with Knicks court behind them and blue strip
Sources: Knicks expressed interest in John Calipari, but there’s a catchKris Pursiainen ·
Magic Johnson attends the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium.
Magic Johnson shares his thoughts on viral ‘superstar’ debateSteve Silverman ·

“I'm curious why John Stockton does not get any love for the top 5 PG of all time,” commented another. “All time leading assists 15,806, and most steals of all time 3,265.”

“Steph got 2 without a top 75 team mate. All of magics came with a guy who was regarded as the GOAT *at that time* – Steph is 1,” one fan argued.

Smith's rankings included players from nearly every era of NBA history. However, upset fans pointed out that John Stockton and Steve Nash missed the cut. While he was going through his ranking with Johnson, Smith said that his first player off the list was Gary Payton. He did not mention what his reasoning was for his ranking or what metric he used to determine it.

The argument between Curry and Johnson at the top the list is a popular one. Magic has the edge when it comes to championships and playmaking, as well as defensively. Curry, however, is a far better scorer and is arguably the most impactful player the league has seen since Michael Jordan. People around the NBA have said that Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the faces of the league until they retire.

Social media went ablaze with arguments over which guards throughout NBA history should be on the list. Smith is often at the center of all-time debates when he offers his thoughts, especially when it comes to the NBA. However, ranking players across era is frowned upon by some fans who consider it unfair.