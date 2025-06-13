In an appearance on the Atlanta Falcons podcast, new Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick spoke about his journey to Norfolk State and his early experiences as a college football coach. Vick was very candid in the conversation, and gave a full summation of how his arrival with Norfolk State happened.

“Norfolk State, they reached out late November of last year. I remember it was right around Thanksgiving because I was thinking about it and contemplating it throughout the holidays and, you know, the opportunity that was at hand. But I was still enjoying Fox and loving being at Fox Sports and the people that I work with there. So it was a tough decision. Truthfully, at the end of the day, I was wanting to go into coaching a couple years from now, but the opportunity just came a little earlier than what I expected.

He continued, “And so I was at a crossroads, like, you know, do I wait another two years, or do I just step into it now and get the experience? And I felt like God was, you know, putting me in a position where I was forced to make a decision, and hopefully I made the right one. And so I know I did; I know I made the right decision. But it was hard to leave Fox, but I'm glad that I made the decision and just got out there and did it and not be afraid. And, you know, the only thing I'm afraid of is failing.”

It seems as if Vick is enjoying his early days as a coach and admits to the steep learning curve.

“It was exciting at the same time just being a first-year head coach; you instantly find out what works and what doesn't work,” Michael Vick said. “It was fun just learning every day, being around the guys and being around the coaches, just learning what it takes to be a football coach, a head coach at that.”