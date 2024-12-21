History is within reach for Tremaine Jackson, the head coach of Valdosta State University, as he leads Blazers into the NCAA Division II Football Championship game against Ferris State on Saturday afternoon at 12 PM EST.

Jackson, a former Texas Southern University player and the first Black head coach in Valdosta State history, is on the verge of another milestone. If victorious, he would become the first Black head coach to win a Division II national football title since the championship's inception in 1973.

Jackson comes from a rich tradition of football excellence, particularly within HBCU programs. He was the defensive line coach for Texas Southern's 2010 SWAC Championship-winning team, which led the nation in total defense, sacks, and tackles for loss. Jackson is the fourth Black coach to reach the Division II national championship game. Connell Maynor led Winston-Salem State, an HBCU, to the 2012 final, where they lost to Valdosta State. Before that, Paul Winters guided Wayne State in 2011, and Billy Joe took HBCU program Central State to the title game in 1983.

For Valdosta State, a program with four national titles but also an eye on redemption after their 2021 loss, this season has been nothing short of remarkable. Under his leadership, Valdosta State finished the 2024 regular season undefeated, capturing the Gulf South Conference championship—a first for a Black head coach in the conference's history.

The Blazers advanced through the playoffs with dominant wins, including defeating HBCU powerhouses Miles College and Virginia Union. Now, Jackson’s team prepares to face Ferris State, no stranger to the championship stage. The Bulldogs defeated Valdosta State decisively in the 2021 title game 58-17.

For Jackson, this is more than a chance for redemption; it’s an opportunity to break barriers and make history. Jackson was hired in 2022, replacing Gary Goff, who departed for McNeese State. Before agreeing to lead Valdosta State, Jackson served as the head coach for Colorado Mesa University, where he transformed the program into a playoff contender with an 8-2 record in 2021. His extensive resume as a defensive coach includes successful stints at Texas Southern, Abilene Christian, and the University of Sioux Falls.

His 2022 appointment not only made him Valdosta State’s first Black head coach but also the first Black head football coach in the Gulf South Conference. The Blazers advanced through a grueling playoff schedule while showcasing a winning combination of explosive talent and precision coaching, thanks in large part to Jackson's guidance. Valdosta State and Ferris State met in the 2021 Division II National Championship and lost 58-17.

Now, all eyes will be on the game against Ferris State, a rematch with immense stakes. Jackson can use the stage to make history and reassert the dominance of the Valdosta State program which has already won four national championships.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.