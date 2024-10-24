Texas Southern University has cut the ribbon on its new Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility. The 6,600-square-foot facility is located on Texas Southern’s campus behind Alexander Durley Stadium.

The new state-of-the art facility features top-of-the line weights and weight machines, offices for strength and conditioning staff, and additional space for physical therapy and other services to support student-athletes. The Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Kevin Granger, spoke about the new facility.

“It gives us the opportunity to compete with anybody,” he said. “One of the things that these new student-athletes are checking out is your facilities. So, when you don’t have top-notch facilities, a lot of times they’re not going to come to your school. Now when we have recruits visit our campus, we can bring them into facilities that will match up with anybody’s in the state.”

Texas Southern has 16 intercollegiate athletic programs at the university. The Ocean of Soul Marching Band, TSU cheer team, TSU Sensations, and the mascots also fall under the athletics program. Student-athletes previously used a strength and conditioning space in the H&PE Arena, which is approximately half the size of the new facility.

“Having this bigger space, like this bigger weight room, provides more motivation,” said TSU baseball player Errick Lewis. “We can definitely get stronger, bigger, and faster here. I think it’s just going to be a great environment. The team’s going to love it. It’s going to be great.”

In addition to its diverse faculty, more than 80 student organizations, and more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs and concentrations, Texas Southern University boasts a large alumni network that includes educators, businesspeople, public servants, lawyers, pilots, artists, and more—many of whom are change agents on a local, national, and worldwide scale. Texas Southern University, one of the biggest HBCUs in the country, is situated on a huge campus that spans 150 acres.

Texas Southern invested $3.5 million into its new Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility.