The Southern & Grambling rivalry, one of the most storied in HBCU football, just got an interesting twist via quarterback Czavian Teasett. The former Jaguar quarterback is heading to the Tigers in a shocking offseason move that promises to give the Bayou Classic even more intrigue next season.

Teasett posted of his intentions to enter the transfer portal on December 16th in a letter to the Southern University community.

“Dear Southern Nation,

I would like to thank God for allowing me to be in this position that I am in today. It's been a lot of lessons, trials, and tribulations that have all played a part in making me the man I am today.

I would like to thank Southern University coaches and staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my skills and talents.

With thoughts and prayer, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left.”

It only took him a couple of weeks to determine his next destination, starting the new year by announcing that he would be joining Mickey Joseph and the Grambling State Tigers.

“Lead The Way,” he said in his social media post announcing his decision.

Teasett’s transfer to Grambling brings the Tigers a skilled quarterback who could fill the gap left by Myles Crawley, who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December. As a freshman, Teasett had an impressive season, playing in 10 games for Southern. He completed 71 of 129 passes for 941 yards, throwing six touchdowns with just two interceptions. On the ground, he added 217 yards and one touchdown from 39 rushing attempts.

Teasett's decision raises even more questions for the Jaguars as they head into the new year. Last season's starting quarterback, Noah Bodden, entered the transfer portal after the season ended. In his career, Bodden completed 163 of 350 passes for 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions across 20 appearances.