For the second year in a row, track and field athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are getting their time to shine on a national platform.

The Armory Foundation’s HBCU Showcase, sponsored by KPMG, will take place January 18 at the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory, featuring more than 20 premier HBCU track programs from across the country.

The event, which will stream live on Peacock starting at 2:30 PM EST goes beyond competition. It will include marching band performances, a college admissions fair for New York City high school students, and opportunities for HBCU athletes to connect with peers and professionals.

“This event is more than just a track meet,” said meet director Zakia Haywood. “It’s about providing HBCU student-athletes with a grand opportunity to take center stage and share their stories on a broader platform.”

“NBC and Peacock’s 33 million subscribers give us a tremendous reach to tell narratives in our voices, by our people to an audience that might not know about HBCUs and I think that's what we need” she added.

National track and field powerhouse Florida A&M University will headline the competition, joined by other prominent programs such as Howard University, Hampton University, Morgan State University, and Virginia State University. Representatives from sponsors KPMG and Nike will also be present.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with the Mayor's Cup Relays, which will feature public, private, and charter school students from across New York City. The college fair, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers high school students the chance to interact with HBCU admissions representatives to learn more about attending a historically Black college or university.

“This platform allows these teams to come together in a way they rarely get to,” said Haywood. “For many, it’s not just about racing; it’s about building community and creating an unforgettable experience.”

For those unable to attend in person, the two-and-a-half-hour live stream on Peacock will showcase the energy and excellence of the HBCU athletes and the vibrant atmosphere of the event. Highlighted by performances from the Howard University “SHOWTIME” Marching Band, the HBCU Showcase promises to be more than just a competition—it's a celebration of HBCU athletics on MLK Weekend.

Haywood highlighted the importance of the visibility this event provides to HBCUs and their athletes.

“Having a platform like this where athletes can compete, while also breaking down barriers and telling their stories, is invaluable. Viewers at home are going to see something special—it’s not just about the track and field. It’s about the experience.”

The showcase concludes with an afterparty running until 7 p.m., giving participants another chance to connect and celebrate the day’s achievements.

For more information, visit The Armory Foundation’s website