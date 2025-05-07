Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson has social media buzzing with her new Nike commercial for the release of her first signature shoe, the A’One, which officially launched yesterday. The commercial showcases Black girl magic and athletic excellence and offers a unique tribute to HBCU culture and heritage. To make the project even more special, it was directed by Malia Obama, the daughter of former United States President Barack Obama.

Not only does the commercial honor HBCUs in their entirety, but it also highlights Wilson and her family’s legacy at Benedict College. The commercial features dancers from Benedict College as its highlighting point. The tone is set by their dynamic performance, which embodies the pride, inventiveness, and rhythm that characterize the HBCU experience. Every move embodies the culture that influenced Wilson's development on and off the court.

The commercial includes a very emotional moment with A'Ja's father, Roscoe Wilson, who used to play basketball for Benedict College. His presence strengthens the strong bond between family, community, and sports by symbolizing a generational tradition entrenched in HBCU athletics.

The commercial not only displays A'Ja Wilson's skill as a basketball player but also marks the official release of the A'One, her eagerly awaited Nike signature shoe. The commercial links Wilson's ascent in the WNBA to her origins in Columbia and the HBCU community through striking imagery and an empowering message.

The commercial has depth and cultural resonance thanks to Malia Obama in her directorial debut. Her innovative approach puts HBCUs in the spotlight by elevating the voices and narratives that are frequently ignored in popular sports marketing.

More than just a product introduction, the A'One campaign honors Black excellence, HBCU culture, and the community that raised a champion. Although Wilson didn’t attend an HBCU, it’s clear that her love for them runs deep.