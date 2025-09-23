Edward Waters University has officially named Brian Jenkins as the head coach of the Tigers, removing the interim title he held at the start of the season. The announcement was made in a statement released by the university last week. Jenkins was originally appointed interim head coach on July 16, following the sudden departure of Toriano Morgan, who left to join Reggie Barlow's coaching staff at Tennessee State University.

Jenkins commented on his official appointment, saying, “I am humbled and honored to be officially named head coach of this program. This is about more than football — it's about our young men, our university, and our community. I'm proud of what we've accomplished so far, but we know the job is just beginning. Our best football is still ahead of us.”

“Coach Jenkins has proven in just a short period of time that he is the right leader to guide Edward Waters football into the future,” said Ashley Conner, Interim Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. “His passion, his vision for this program, and the results speak for themselves. We are proud to remove the interim tag and officially name him our head football coach.”

Under Jenkins's leadership, Edward Waters has enjoyed a historic start to the season and currently sits atop the SIAC. The team secured a program-defining non-conference victory over the defending CIAA champion, Virginia Union, and has also earned impressive conference wins against Savannah State and Miles College, with scores of 41-14 and 46-14, respectively. The Tigers recently suffered a 35-9 loss to Bethune-Cookman, Jenkins's former team.

Jenkins brings extensive experience in HBCU football to the program. He previously served as the head coach for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in the early 2010s, where he compiled a 46-14 record and led the team to three FCS playoff appearances. Under his guidance, Bethune-Cookman was recognized as the HBCU national champion in both 2010 and 2013.

The surging Tigers will face Morehouse College this Saturday at 6 PM. The game will be aired on the SIAC Network.