In what is being hailed as a potential game of the year in HBCU football, Edward Waters picked up a stunning upset victory over reigning CIAA champion Virginia Union, 41-38. Edward Waters' win was capped off with a game-winning field goal, a dramatic conclusion after Virginia Union had held the lead for a significant portion of the half.

Virginia Union, which had previously won its Labor Day weekend matchup against Miles College 45-3, is known for imposing its will on opposing defenses. They are a run-based unit, most recently boasting Jada Byers as their star player before he graduated from the program. But Edward Waters didn't allow the Panthers to control the game and kept them on guard throughout the contest.

Edward Waters broke out and took the 21-14 lead on a Torey Morrison 15-yard pass to IJean-Baptiste. Then, later on in the third quarter, Johntar Thomas gave Edward Waters a critical score with 2:20 remaining, breaking free for a 70-yard touchdown run to extend the lead 28-17. Not only were the Tigers poised to win, they were en route to a commanding victory. But Virginia Union fought back.

After a Ryan Gagne 27-yard field goal, Virginia Union made its move. With 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, Virginia Union found the end zone after a 9-play, 75-yard drive. Quarterback RJ Rosales completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Francis, and a successful kick to put the Panthers a touchdown away from tying the game as Edward Waters clung to a 31-24 lead. Just over a minute later, at the 4:09 mark, Virginia Union’s Lamumba Howard recovered a fumble and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 31-31.

Virginia Union's moment of reprieve was short-lived, however, as Kieren Jackson returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to give Edward Waters the thrilling 38-31 lead. But Virginia Union had one more stand left in them as Rosales threw a 25-yard pass to Jeremiah Francis that finished a 9-play, 66-yard drive that was sure to send the game to overtime. But, Ryan Gagne called game on a 35-yard field goal that sealed the 41-38 upset victory.

The win proves a proof of concept for Edward Waters under interim head coach Brian Jenkins. The Tigers can compete with the best in HBCU football and can truly be a force in SIAC football and very well win the SIAC Championship. Virginia Union proved their championship mettle as they refused to back down and still found themselves in a position to win the game.

Virginia Union is prepared for a heavyweight showdown with Johnson C. Smith on September 20th at 6 PM EST with the game airing on CIAA Network. Meanwhile, Edward Waters looks to continue their winning momentum as it faces off against Division I Bethune-Cookman University. The game will air on ESPN+.