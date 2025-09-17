Edward Waters is arguably the hottest team in HBCU football. After beating CIAA Champion Virginia Union, the Tigers look to emerge victorious over Bethune-Cookman en route to continuing what is shaping up to be a historic season.

The story of Edward Waters’ recent rise is a testament to the program's resilience. Just for a refresher, the team's former head coach, Toriano Morgan, was leading the program to great heights, even attending the SIAC Media Day in Macon, Georgia to talk up his team. Yet, just a few days later in July, Morgan left Edward Waters to become an assistant coach on Reggie Barlow's staff at Tennessee State, his alma mater. His sudden mid-summer departure left the Tigers in a state of flux, raising questions in Division II football circles.

However, a veteran leader was already on the sidelines, ready to step in. Brian Jenkins, a known quantity in HBCU football, immediately took the helm. For those familiar with the history, Jenkins was the head coach at Bethune-Cookman from 2010 to 2014, where he compiled an incredible 46-16 record with three FCS playoff appearances. His success at the FCS level makes him a powerful figure in this matchup, a fact that is not lost on anyone following the storyline in the HBCU football world.

Edward Waters has been surging since becoming a full member of the SIAC, a process that required years of dedication. In 2023, they went 6-4, a record that on its face may not seem outstanding, but was full of program-defining moments. They beat Tuskegee on a last-second touchdown during their homecoming game, and they also took down Albany State, a perennial contender and favorite this year. That Albany State team was a championship-caliber squad, proving the quality of Edward Waters' victory. They even came close to beating a very good Miles College team with Sam Shade, showing their ability to compete with the best.

Jenkins' immediate impact this season has been nothing short of phenomenal. The Tigers are off to a blistering 3-0 start, highlighted by a program-defining win against Virginia Union. This victory has not only put the entire HBCU football community on notice but has also injected a profound sense of belief into the Edward Waters program. They're winning and have obtained the level of confidence and grit that suggests a team on the verge of something special.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are in a very different position. Bethune-Cookman has been mired in a period of struggle since the glory days of the Brian Jenkins and Terry Sims eras. Currently under the leadership of Raymond Woodie, the Wildcats are a disappointing 0-3 this season, adding to a two-year record that includes a stunning 38-37 loss to Clark Atlanta and a 2-10 finish last year. This is not the Bethune-Cookman of old, and the pressure on Coach Woodie is mounting.

In college football, a 0-3 start can often be the breaking point for a coaching tenure. Virginia Tech and UCLA set that precedent with their landscape-shaking firings this weekend. While HBCUs often differ in how they handle their coaching transitions, letting coaches often finish out the season before, this could be the game that changes everything.

For Brian Jenkins, a win would not only solidify Edward Waters as a legitimate contender but could also showcase his continued ability to win at a high level. That could possibly put him in line for a significant contract extension for him with the Tigers or another FCS job in the future. For Raymond Woodie, a loss could mark the end of his time in Daytona Beach.

No matter the outcome, it's hard to find another HBCU game that has the stakes that this game does on this weekend's slate.