Florida A&M head men's basketball coach and former Heisman trophy winner Charlie Ward was in attendance for President Donald Trump's White House Roundtable on College Sports. The roundtable was held last Friday, and Ward was one of several notable sports names in attendance, such as Nick Saban.

Following the event, Trump promised an Executive Order.

“I will have an executive order within one week, and it will be very all-encompassing. And we’re going to put it forward, and we’re going to get sued, and we’re going to see how it plays, OK, but I’ll have an executive order, which will solve every problem in this room, every conceivable problem, within one week, and we’ll put it forward. We will get sued. That’s the only thing I know for sure.”

Regulation of several elements of college athletics, such as NIL and the transfer portal, has been fervently discussed over the past few seasons, with the NCAA lobbying for federal legislation. Only Congress can pass a law that affects the NCAA and its member institutions, with the president having the option to sign it into law or veto it.

In an interview on Fox News's Fox & Friends, Ward weighed in on the roundtable and the overall state of college athletics. He especially cited the revenue sharing as a concern that needs some level of regulation.

“The rev share part is up to the school, but now the schools have collectives. Those collectives are supporting the school by adding money on top of what’s already shared, and that’s where you see the bigger numbers and top players getting certain amounts.”

When discussing potential solutions, Ward believes a salary cap, similar to that in professional sports, could be the way to go.

“I’ve always said, if you cap the rev share, it’s just like the NBA or the NFL,” Ward said. “You have a luxury tax. If a school goes over the amount, then put it in a fund. Being from Florida A&M, a smaller university in Division I. I say let that money trickle down to us.”

Florida A&M is set to compete in the SWAC tournament as they await their opponent for a March 11th matchup.