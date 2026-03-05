Michael Jai White is bringing his signature blend of discipline and dynamic fight choreography to the big screen once again—this time as both star and executive producer of Paper Made, a new martial arts film set against the backdrop of a historically Black college and university.

Best known for his action-packed roles and real-life martial arts mastery, White’s involvement signals more than just another on-screen performance. By stepping into a dual role in front of and behind the camera, he is helping shape the film’s creative direction while anchoring its physical intensity. *Paper Made* centers on themes of brotherhood, resilience, and self-discovery, weaving martial arts into the vibrant traditions and challenges of campus life.

Set at an HBCU, the film aims to spotlight an environment rarely depicted in the martial arts genre, blending legacy, leadership, and discipline into a culturally rich coming-of-age narrative. With White serving as executive producer, the project is positioned to deliver both authenticity and cinematic impact, drawing on his decades of experience in the action film space.

Paper Made is a feature-length reboot of the extended short film Paper Line, written and directed by Ryan Watson. The story follows Tavon Watkins, played by BMF and The New Edition Story star Miles Truitt, a bright college student whose life is turned upside down following a tragic hazing incident. While searching for purpose and direction, Watkins is introduced to a fraternity of Black martial artists. Through this unexpected brotherhood, he begins to learn that true purpose is often discovered on the other side of legacy, accountability, and personal discipline.

Like White, several members of the Paper Made cast bring experience in martial arts and action storytelling. New additions to the ensemble include Quartey DeNaya, Daria Rae Berenato, Jamara Garrett, Sam Lee Herring, and Jair Muhammad. Audiences can also expect to see some nostalgic martial arts icons return to the screen, including Taimak of The Last Dragon fame and Walter Emanuel Jones, best known for his role in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Additional cast members include Jaden Lucas Miller, Zephaniah Terry, and Marrese Crump.

White, Jones, and Taimak will also serve as executive producers on the project alongside Mirand Motown and Jonathan Blitt, helping guide the film’s vision both creatively and culturally.

As anticipation builds, Paper Made is poised to carve out a unique lane within the martial arts genre by merging high-energy action with the rich traditions of HBCU life.