Howard University’s College of Medicine has been placed on probationary accreditation status, prompting concern among students, alumni, and supporters of one of the nation’s most historic institutions for training Black physicians.

The designation was issued by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the national accrediting authority responsible for evaluating medical education programs across the United States. While the decision initially raised questions about the future of the program, university officials were quick to clarify that the status does not threaten the medical school’s ability to operate or graduate students.

According to university leadership, probationary accreditation indicates that the program must address specific compliance areas identified during the review process. However, officials emphasized that the College of Medicine remains fully accredited and continues to meet the core standards required to educate and train future physicians.

University representatives later released a statement explaining that the designation is part of a broader quality assurance process used by accrediting bodies to ensure institutions maintain rigorous academic and operational standards. Current students remain eligible to complete their degrees, and graduates will continue to be recognized as having completed an accredited medical program.

In a statement posted on the university’s official X account, Howard clarified the meaning of the probation designation and reassured students and stakeholders about the institution’s status.

Article Continues Below

“The Howard University College of Medicine remains fully accredited. The recent LCME notification includes probation, which means close monitoring related to documentation and measurable outcomes until the 2028 review period. Our students’ degrees remain valid, and our ability to educate and graduate physicians has not changed,” the statement read.

“For 158 years, we’ve advanced health equity and trained leaders in medicine. That work continues with rigor and without interruption. We are confident that the progress already achieved positions us strongly for the next review cycle.”

Since its founding in 1868, Howard University’s College of Medicine has remained one of the leading producers of Black physicians in the United States. With alumni practicing across the country and around the world, the institution has played a pivotal role in addressing healthcare disparities and diversifying the nation’s physician workforce.

While the probationary status places the program under closer review, university leaders remain confident in the path forward. For many within the Howard community, the moment serves less as a setback and more as an opportunity to reinforce the standards that have defined the institution for more than a century. As the College of Medicine prepares for its next review cycle, its longstanding mission—training physicians committed to service, equity, and excellence—continues uninterrupted.