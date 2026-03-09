In a recent show of HBCU support, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders invited Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson to Colorado during the team's spring practices. Jackson emerged as one of the biggest coaching stories in college football, leaving Valdosta State after leading them to a Division II National Championship appearance to join Prairie View A&M University. In one season, Jackson turned the Panthers into a contender and led them to beat Jackson State in the SWAC Championship.

For Sanders, inviting Jackson to Spring practice was a way to give back to HBCUs.

“This is family to me,” Sanders said, per a statement by Prairie View A&M Athletics. “HBCUs poured so much into this game and into me personally. Whenever we can open the doors, share knowledge and build relationships, that is something I am always going to do.”

During the visit, Jackson and several members of his coaching staff and Prairie View A&M administrators observed both Colorado's practices and facilities. Jackson and Sanders also had the opportunity to talk privately, as Jackson sought to learn more about the brand-building Sanders did while at Jackson State and other aspects of his Colorado journey.

“We wanted to come out and see how Coach does it,” Jackson said in the statement. “He is one of the top coaches in the country and has accomplished what we are working to build at Prairie View A&M. He did it before at Jackson State, and we wanted the opportunity to visit, learn and share ideas that can help both of our programs grow.

Article Continues Below

Jackson added, “People do not grow because they do not go anywhere. We wanted our staff to see it at a high level because we want to be elite. We do not just want to be the best HBCU program. We want to be an elite FCS program.”

The moment is full circle for Jackson. Last March, he looked to take up the offer of Prairie View A&M playing Colorado in their Spring game.

“I ain’t hard to find!!” Jackson said on X as he quoted a news post from On3 about Sanders's plans, “Would love to be apart!!”

It ultimately didn't happen, but it put him on the radar of college football fans at large, and he ultimately received an important development opportunity.