Tennessee State University alumna Hooda Brown Dawson has made history, earning a place in the Guinness World Records for completing the fastest scuba dives on all seven continents—a feat that blends endurance, precision, and fearless determination.

Dawson’s record-setting journey took her from the icy waters of Antarctica to vibrant coral reefs and open seas across the globe, completing dives on each continent in record time. The accomplishment not only cements her name in the global record books but also shines a spotlight on representation in extreme sports, where Black women remain vastly underrepresented.

Brown Dawson completed the challenge in an astonishing 11 days, 19 hours, and 23 minutes, diving in Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America between April 1 and April 13, 2025. While the milestone may sound straightforward, the execution required extraordinary preparation. Coordinating international travel across seven continents in less than two weeks demanded meticulous logistical planning, peak physical conditioning, mental discipline, financial investment, and strict compliance with global diving and safety standards.

Article Continues Below

The achievement represents more than personal triumph. It marks a significant moment for Black women and for the HBCU community. Black women remain underrepresented in scuba diving, marine science, and ocean exploration. By becoming the fastest person to dive all seven continents, Dawson expands visibility in spaces where representation has historically been limited. As an alumna of Tennessee State University, her accomplishment also underscores the excellence cultivated at historically Black colleges and universities.

In addition, Brown Dawson is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., further highlighting the global impact of women within the nation’s oldest Black Greek-letter sorority.

With her newfound visibility, Dawson is channeling this moment into purpose. She is using her platform to promote Lyfe’s Roux: The Living Transfer, a free participation-based experience designed to help individuals—particularly Black women—move from waiting to action and from hesitation to intentional living.