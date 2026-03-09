Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal made a difficult decision during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. After making his scheduled start for Team USA, the star pitcher chose to leave the tournament and return to Detroit for the remainder of spring training. Despite understanding the reasoning behind the move, Skubal admitted the choice continues to weigh heavily on him.

The reigning two-time Cy Young Award winner entered the tournament with a carefully managed plan. Skubal and agent Scott Boras agreed beforehand that he would likely make only one appearance in the event to limit his workload as he prepares for a major contract year ahead of free agency. Still, representing Team USA stirred strong emotions for the Tigers ace during his time with Team USA.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported the development Monday on X, formerly Twitter, while revealing the superstar southpaw’s emotional reaction to the decision.

‘I’m still not at peace with it.’

Tarik Skubal makes his decision to leave but says, ‘I’m still not at peace with it.’ pic.twitter.com/N5SbXw0212 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 9, 2026

Skubal’s lone appearance came Saturday in Team USA’s second Pool B matchup against Great Britain at Daikin Park in Houston. The left-hander allowed a leadoff home run to Nate Eaton on the first pitch of the game but quickly regained control. Skubal retired nine of the next ten batters he faced and finished with an efficient outing. He threw three innings, allowed one run on two hits, struck out five, and walked none. Skubal needed just 41 pitches, including 30 strikes, while reaching a top velocity of 97.9 mph before turning the ball over to Clay Holmes.

The United States defeated Great Britain 9–1 to improve to 2–0 in Pool B play heading into Monday’s matchup with Mexico. Team USA manager Mark DeRosa confirmed he will not pitch again in the tournament, marking the end of the Tigers ace’s brief but impactful World Baseball Classic appearance as he shifts focus back to Detroit for the upcoming season.