Pinky Cole-Hayes, the dynamic founder of Slutty Vegan, is bringing her bold personality and business savvy to reality television as the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Known for transforming a plant-based burger concept into a cultural phenomenon, Cole-Hayes has built her brand on unapologetic confidence, community investment, and entrepreneurial grit. Now, she’s set to channel that same energy into one of Bravo’s highest-rated franchises, adding a fresh layer of business acumen and “Black girl boss” ambition to the Atlanta-based series.

Her addition signals an intriguing evolution for the show, which has long blended glamour, personal drama, and aspirational lifestyles. With Cole-Hayes’ track record of resilience—from launching a multimillion-dollar restaurant empire to navigating highly publicized business challenges—viewers can expect storylines that stretch beyond social gatherings and into the realities of entrepreneurship.

Founded in 2018 as a single food truck, Slutty Vegan quickly expanded into multiple brick-and-mortar locations across the country, including Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, and Baltimore. Despite its early success and devoted fan base, the company has faced financial hurdles in recent years. Most recently, the popular plant-based chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to filings, the franchise is carrying nearly $1.4 million in debt. Approximately $1.2 million is owed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, with an additional $192,000 owed to the Georgia Department of Revenue. A bankruptcy teleconference is scheduled for March 12, followed by a proposed reorganization plan due June 12.

Cole-Hayes joins returning cast members Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell for the upcoming season. She is not the only newcomer; R&B singer K. Michelle is also set to join the cast.