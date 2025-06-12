On Wednesday, Florida Memorial and Urban Edge Network announced the extension of their long-standing media partnership until 2028, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse on ClutchPoints.

UEN will continue to serve as FMU’s exclusive streaming partner, leveraging its extensive connected TV (CTV) distribution network, which reaches approximately 115 million U.S. households. Located in Miami, the nation’s sixth-largest designated market area (DMA), FMU now has enhanced opportunities to engage diverse audiences, particularly within the African-American and Hispanic communities.

“This partnership is not just about streaming sports—it’s about telling our story,” said William McCormick, Interim President of FMU. “Through UEN, we amplify the excellence of our students, the energy of our campus, and the legacy of our institution to a national audience. This renewed agreement is a powerful tool in our mission to transform lives and uplift communities.”

Article Continues Below

“We’re proud to extend our relationship with Florida Memorial University, a partner that continues to demonstrate remarkable momentum and vision,” said Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network. “Operating in the heart of Miami allows us to deliver meaningful, targeted content that resonates with African-American and Hispanic audiences, elevating FMU’s voice and celebrating its impact in the community and beyond.”

The agreement also coincides with UEN’s broader relationship with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Last week, the NAIA announced an extention of their partnership with Urban Edge Network, making the outlet an Endorsed Broadcasting Partner of the NAIA, paving the way for broader coverage of NAIA-sanctioned competitions across digital platforms.

Under the terms of the expanded partnership, UEN now has the rights to stream and repackage up to 12 NAIA-sanctioned events annually. This bold move ensures that NAIA student-athletes receive increased exposure to a national audience through free, on-demand streaming offerings. Beginning in the fall of 2026, UEN will also launch a “Game of the Week” initiative, spotlighting key matchups across its platforms. The partnership is set to run through July 2029