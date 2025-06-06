The NAIA and Urban Edge Network have extended their partnership, as the collegiate organization is doubling down on its commitment to enhancing visibility for student-athletes. This new agreement officially designates UEN as an Endorsed Broadcasting Partner of the NAIA, paving the way for broader coverage of NAIA-sanctioned competitions across digital platforms.

Under the terms of the expanded partnership, UEN now has the rights to stream and repackage up to 12 NAIA-sanctioned events annually. This bold move ensures that NAIA student-athletes receive increased exposure to a national audience through free, on-demand streaming offerings. Beginning in the fall of 2026, UEN will also launch a “Game of the Week” initiative, spotlighting key matchups across its platforms. The partnership is set to run through July 2029.

NAIA President & CEO Jim Carr expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “The NAIA’s strategic partnership with UEN has significantly increased the visibility of our student-athletes and association. Expanding this partnership will allow us to continue showcasing the talent and dedication of our student-athletes, while providing a free streaming option to NAIA fans nationwide.”

Hardy Pelt, founding member of Urban Edge Network & CRO, also chimed in on the extended deal, “Through our continued collaboration with the NAIA, we are building a diverse portfolio of content that not only entertains but also serves a national audience. This relationship allows brands to promote and market themselves effectively, reaching fans in innovative ways that enhance the overall athletic experience.”

Article Continues Below
More HBCU News
Howard University is making a huge NIL move before the football season as the Mecca Society nets a huge partnership
Howard University makes huge NIL move before football seasonRandall Barnes ·
Tensions at the season's end led to physical altercations among several HBCUs, prompting a rule change for the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl.
2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl date & time revealedRandall Barnes ·
New reporting reveals that Omega Psi Phi Fraternity members at Southern University lied about the details surrounding Caleb Wilson's death.
Rickey Smiley speaks on Omega Psi Phi, Caleb WilsonKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Hampton University Athletic Director Anthony Henderson acknowledged the awkward timing of former head coach Robert Prunty's firing
Hampton University launches investigation into administratorKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
DeSean Jackson wants Delaware State's game against Michael Vick and Norfolk State to be played at the Eagle's Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles to host first DeSean Jackson, Michael Vick HBCU matchupRandall Barnes ·
The Tennessee State Tigers released their 2024 football schedule with high hopes of competing for a Big South-OVC conference title.
Former Boston College quarterback heading to Tennessee StateRandall Barnes ·

Established in the fall of 2024, the NAIA partnered with UEN to expand access and viewership of NAIA National Championships. NAIA broadcasts are available for free on the UEN app, which can be downloaded on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Samsung, Amazon Fire Stick, and Fire TV.

Urban Edge Network already boasted significant coverage of HBCU athletics with their expansive partnership with the HBCU Athletic Conference, which competes in the NAIA. Now, the partnership with the NAIA further enhances it's scope in college athletics.

The deal will further expand the NAIA exposure to a unique audience through Urban Edge Network's platforms, as the network boasted 2,489,211 for the NAIA World Series in it's first year being free of charge due to being offered on the Urban Edge Network platform.