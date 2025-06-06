The NAIA and Urban Edge Network have extended their partnership, as the collegiate organization is doubling down on its commitment to enhancing visibility for student-athletes. This new agreement officially designates UEN as an Endorsed Broadcasting Partner of the NAIA, paving the way for broader coverage of NAIA-sanctioned competitions across digital platforms.

Under the terms of the expanded partnership, UEN now has the rights to stream and repackage up to 12 NAIA-sanctioned events annually. This bold move ensures that NAIA student-athletes receive increased exposure to a national audience through free, on-demand streaming offerings. Beginning in the fall of 2026, UEN will also launch a “Game of the Week” initiative, spotlighting key matchups across its platforms. The partnership is set to run through July 2029.

NAIA President & CEO Jim Carr expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “The NAIA’s strategic partnership with UEN has significantly increased the visibility of our student-athletes and association. Expanding this partnership will allow us to continue showcasing the talent and dedication of our student-athletes, while providing a free streaming option to NAIA fans nationwide.”

Hardy Pelt, founding member of Urban Edge Network & CRO, also chimed in on the extended deal, “Through our continued collaboration with the NAIA, we are building a diverse portfolio of content that not only entertains but also serves a national audience. This relationship allows brands to promote and market themselves effectively, reaching fans in innovative ways that enhance the overall athletic experience.”

Established in the fall of 2024, the NAIA partnered with UEN to expand access and viewership of NAIA National Championships. NAIA broadcasts are available for free on the UEN app, which can be downloaded on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Samsung, Amazon Fire Stick, and Fire TV.

Urban Edge Network already boasted significant coverage of HBCU athletics with their expansive partnership with the HBCU Athletic Conference, which competes in the NAIA. Now, the partnership with the NAIA further enhances it's scope in college athletics.

The deal will further expand the NAIA exposure to a unique audience through Urban Edge Network's platforms, as the network boasted 2,489,211 for the NAIA World Series in it's first year being free of charge due to being offered on the Urban Edge Network platform.