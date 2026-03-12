HBCU alumnus and syndicated radio personality Rickey Smiley is staying at Urban One for the foreseeable future. Smiley host the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, syndicated to 89 stations around the country via Urban One. Per a report by Radio Ink, the Alabama State alumnus has signed a five-year deal with the broadcast company to continue his run while also creating a new video podcast series.

Smiley spoke about his new deal in a statement, saying, “I am so eternally grateful to Ms. Hughes, Alfred Liggins, Deon Levingston, and Colby Colb for believing in me all these years. I could not do any of this without the most amazing team of talented people I am blessed to work with every day who keep it real, keep it fresh and keep our fans informed and laughing every day. The future is bright with the best yet to come.”

Deon Levingston, Urban One’s Audio Division Co-President, said in a statement, “Rickey is a cornerstone of the Urban One brand, and we are thrilled to expand his footprint with a show that captures his natural comedic rhythm in such an intimate way. By expanding on Rickey’s popularity with our listeners and creating a new programming opportunity, we are providing a platform that not only uplifts Black voices but also creates a premium, culturally resonant environment for our listeners and brand partners alike.”

The video podcast series, entitled Rickey Smiley On The Spot is set to debut on March 24th. Guests for the first few episodes of the podcast will include Tiny Harris, former Atlanta Mayor and Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, Da Brat, and gospel artist Tye Tribbett.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show airs Monday-Friday from 6 AM-10 AM EST on radio affilates around the nation.