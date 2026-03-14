The electrifying tradition of HBCU marching bands is taking center stage on the screen as the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands has released a new documentary film titled Celebrating Champions of Culture, now streaming on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

The film spotlights the powerful legacy, cultural influence, and behind-the-scenes dedication of historically Black college and university marching bands—a cornerstone of the HBCU experience. Through electrifying performances, interviews, and archival moments, Celebrating Champions of Culture gives viewers an inside look at the musicians, directors, and traditions that have shaped one of the most dynamic spectacles in college sports.

Produced in partnership with Pepsi, the documentary builds on the legacy of the annual Pepsi National Battle of the Bands event, which brings together elite HBCU marching bands from across the country to celebrate excellence in musicianship, precision, and showmanship.

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This year’s Pepsi National Battle of the Bands took place during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. The event featured a powerhouse lineup of bands representing some of the nation’s most celebrated HBCU programs, including Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats, Florida A&M University’s famed Marching 100, Florida Memorial University’s ROAR Marching Band, North Carolina A&T State University’s Blue & Gold Marching Machine, South Carolina State University’s Marching 101, and Southern University’s legendary Human Jukebox.

Over its decade-long history, the National Battle of the Bands has made a lasting impact on the world of HBCU marching bands. Beyond providing a national platform for these programs to showcase their talent and artistry, the event has also awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to support HBCU band members and music programs.