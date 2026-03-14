Graduates at Johnson C. Smith University will hear from one of the nation’s most prominent young political leaders this spring, as Wes Moore has been announced as the keynote speaker for the university’s 2026 commencement ceremony.

The Maryland governor will take the stage during the school’s 153rd commencement celebration, addressing the Class of 2026 as they prepare to leave the historic Charlotte HBCU and step into the next chapter of their lives.

Moore made history in 2023 as Maryland’s first Black governor and just the third Black person elected governor in U.S. history. Since taking office, he has emerged as one of the most visible rising figures in American politics. Before entering public service, Moore built a diverse résumé that includes service as a U.S. Army officer with the 82nd Airborne Division, leadership roles across nonprofit and business sectors, and national recognition as a bestselling author.

His academic journey reflects a similar track of achievement. Moore earned an associate’s degree from Valley Forge Military Academy and College in 1998, where he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He later received a bachelor’s degree in international relations and economics from Johns Hopkins University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and becoming the institution’s first Black Rhodes Scholar. While at John Hopkins he also became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Moore went on to earn a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Oxford’s Wolfson College, Oxford.

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According to sources close to Moore, he is also expected to return to his alma mater, Valley Forge Military Academy and College, this May to deliver another commencement address. His appearances in North Carolina and Pennsylvania are part of a broader plan to speak at institutions located in presidential battleground states during the 2026 commencement season. Moore is also scheduled to address graduates at Frostburg State University.

Those visits have sparked speculation in political circles that Moore could emerge as a potential contender in the 2028 presidential race. Speaking at a historically Black university in North Carolina—a key battleground state—could resonate with Democratic voters and younger constituencies, according to reporting from CBS News. For now, however, Moore has pushed back on those suggestions, repeatedly stating that his focus remains on serving the people of Maryland as governor.

While Moore’s upcoming appearance at Johnson C. Smith is generating excitement, it will not mark his first time addressing graduates at a historically Black institution. Last year, he delivered commencement speeches at Lincoln University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, continuing a growing connection with HBCU campuses.

Commencement speeches at historically Black colleges and universities have long carried cultural and historical significance, often serving as moments that blend celebration with reflection. Speakers frequently challenge graduates not only to pursue personal success but also to carry forward the legacy of leadership, service, and community that defines the HBCU experience.