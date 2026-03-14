Fort Valley State University alumnus and former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per a report by ESPN. Wilson is set to receive a deal worth $2.1 million in a move that solidifies the Seahawks' running back room after the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

In an interview on Seattle Sports radio station 710 AM, Seattle General Manager John Schneider spoke highly of the acquisition of Wilson.

“Our pro staff did a great job evaluating, identifying Emanuel and just saying, ‘Here's this 230-pound guy with great feet'. You sign a one-year deal like that, it's kind of like, come on in, come be part of our culture, come prove it, see what you can do and compete with the group. He gives us a little bit something different. He's a heavy runner, and [we're] excited about him.”

Wilson started his collegiate career at Johnson C. Smith University, where he quickly emerged as a productive running back. During his time there, he carried the ball 159 times for 1,040 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while also contributing in the passing game with 13 catches for 86 yards.

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He later transferred to Fort Valley State University, where he spent two seasons continuing to build his résumé before turning his attention to the professional level. In just 16 games with the Wildcats, Wilson piled up 2,086 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. His standout 2022 campaign helped draw NFL attention, as he surpassed 1,200 rushing yards and scored 15 touchdowns on the ground. He also showed versatility as a receiver, hauling in 20 passes for 187 yards and two additional scores.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Wilson signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent. He later joined the Green Bay Packers. Wilson was a pivotal part of the Packers' offense, including stepping in for injured Packers running back Josh Jacobs last November.

In a 23–6 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 23, Emmanuel Wilson played a major role in the Green Bay Packers offense. He carried the ball 28 times for 107 yards and scored twice, leading the backfield on a day when Green Bay leaned heavily on its running game. The Packers attempted just 22 passes between Jordan Love and Malik Willis, while the team’s running backs combined for 42 carries and 146 rushing yards.

He now becomes an interesting piece on the Seahawks' offensive attack as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions next season.