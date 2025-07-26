DeSean Jackson watched Sacramento State build its roster in epic fashion. Now the incoming Delaware State football coach landed a former Hornets quarterback in a huge Saturday move.

The NFL legend plucked away Kaiden Bennett in a major college football transfer portal decision. College football reporter Zach McKinnell, who covers the Football Championship Subdivision, revealed Bennett's decision to join “D-Jax.” McKinnell reminded that Bennett was an impact performer not long ago.

“Bennett posted 2,192 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 577 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns in 2023… He led the Hornets to the second round of the FCS Playoffs and an FBS win over Stanford,” McKinnell posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bennett was indeed behind center when Sacramento State stunned a Cardinal team led by his former college coach in Troy Taylor. That became Sacramento State's first-ever win over a Power Conference team.

The dual-threat accounted for 379 total yards in Palo Alto. Including 100 yards rushing. He leaves Sacramento State ranking 18th in school history with 2,508 career passing yards. But he's third all-time in career completion percentage at 62.5.

Bennett's move comes during a pivotal time for Jackson and his own Hornets team.

DeSean Jackson, Delaware State addresses QB right away

The multiple Pro Bowl wide receiver and return man Jackson accepted the Delaware State gig in Dec. 2024. Jackson and the Hornets later moved swiftly to fill a sudden opening.

Delaware State lost starting quarterback Marqui Adams to the portal on Friday. Adams posted clips of past highlights in announcing his departure.

Thank you Delaware state ! Entering the Portal 2 years left ! pic.twitter.com/vZmo6T2BJA — Marqui Adams (@Marquiadams15) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jackson and DSU, however, lost one of the last holdovers of the previous regime. Adams played in 19 games total — amassing 16 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver even raved about Adams' game. Which he got a glimpse of during the school's spring showcase.

“Marqui is a playmaker, man,” Jackson said via Randall Barnes of ClutchPoints. “He can do some special things with his legs. As you saw today, he scored like a 50-yard touchdown. He can make plays on the ground.”

Bennett now comes in capable of adding his own dual-threat element for the HBCU program. Delaware State becomes his fourth CFB stop. The Folsom High of California star originally chose Boise State for the 2019 class. He even briefly stopped at rival Mountain West Conference school Nevada in Aug. 2021.