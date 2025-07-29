During a game against the Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson debuted a new colorway for her signature sneakers, the Nike A’One. The new colorway pays tribute to Wilson’s sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

A'ja Wilson became the thirteenth player in WNBA history to get their own name-brand signature sneaker when the Nike A'One first released in May 2025. A new era for WNBA players and the potential of their trademark lines has been ushered in by the shoes' immediate popularity among players at all levels of the sport. With the new colorway, the Nike A'One features a salmon pink upper complemented by apple green detailing on the Nike Swoosh logos and signature A'ja logos.

The Nike A’One already comes in seven different colorways, including two new releases, but it is still unclear if Wilson will release the AKA colorway anytime soon. Wilson joined the Theta Gamma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2017 during her time at the University of South Carolina.

“Sequoia,” the initial colorway, comes in an intriguing combination of Sequoia/Cargo Khaki-Iron Green-Volt for an earthy appearance. The Nike Swoosh and A'ja emblems stand out in the volt green, which is a color that is predominantly dark. On the Nike SNKRS app and in Nike stores, this pair is anticipated to launch on August 8, 2025.

White/Perfect Pink, Pink Ice-Pale Pink, and Prism Pink make up the second colorway, which offers yet another intriguing range of colors. This pair is anticipated to retail for $115 when it launches on September 1, 2025.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization for Black women. Other WNBA stars who are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha include Tiffany Mitchell, Morgan Tuck, Lisa Leslie, and former WNBA President Lisa Borders.