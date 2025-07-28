On Monday, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders revealed that he has been suffering from bladder cancer this offseason after an invasive tumor appeared. Following a procedure to remove his bladder, Sanders is cured from the cancer and is ready to go at fall camp for the 2025 season.

Deion Sanders' medical team says the football coach was diagnosed with a cancerous bladder tumor and had surgery for it “I am pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer” pic.twitter.com/OD5MoNWcRP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sanders has been away from the team for most of the offseason while dealing with the cancer, which had remained undisclosed until Monday's press conference. He announced the news alongside Colorado assistant athletic trainer Lauren Askevold and Dr. Janet Kukreja, the Director of Urologic Oncology at CU Cancer Center and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

The Colorado head coach said that he did not tell Shedeur and Shilo Sanders about the cancer during the offseason in order to allow them to focus on their transition to the NFL.

Later in the press conference, Sanders eased fans' concerns about his availability for the upcoming season. He said that he never thought that he wouldn't coach again before confirming that he is 100% in for the 2025 campaign.

“I'm back, baby!” he said confidently.

The former Jackson State head coach is entering his third season at Colorado and his first without his two sons in the black and gold. The Buffs will be thrilled that the uncertainty around Sanders' health situation this offseason has now passed and they can focus on the field as camp gets underway.

Colorado had its first day of practice on Monday just over a month out from the season opener. The Buffs will get their 2025 campaign underway on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech at home in Boulder.

Sanders also reaffirmed that his goals at Colorado have not changed. He wants and expects to compete for a Big 12 Championship and a national championship with the Buffs as soon as this season, even while many on the outside are expecting the team to take a step back without the Sanders brothers and Travis Hunter.

No matter what happens on the field this fall, it's a relief and a blessing to see that Sanders is now healthy and recovering after the procedure.