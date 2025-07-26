With only weeks until the start of the season, DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets lost a major offensive weapon. Quarterback Marqui Adams, one of the remaining members of the Hornets pre-Jackson, has entered the transfer portal. He announced his move on his social media accounts on Friday afternoon.

“Thank you Delaware state ! Entering the Portal 2 years left,” he posted on his X account.

Thank you Delaware state ! Entering the Portal 2 years left ! pic.twitter.com/vZmo6T2BJA — Marqui Adams (@Marquiadams15) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Over three seasons at Delaware State, Adams appeared in 19 games, throwing 16 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He averaged 135.6 passing yards per game, including 171.8 yards per game last fall. Adams entered the transfer portal following Delaware State's disappointing 2024 season but stuck around after Jackson became the head coach and participated in the Spring Game.

Earlier this year, Adams looked poised to be a standout talent in Jackson's first season. He had an astounding Spring game showing, as he threw a 14-yard touchdown to Corey Palmer and showed his dual-threat ability as a runner.

Jackson spoke highly of him after the spring game, saying, “Marquis is a playmaker, man, He can do some special things with his legs. As you saw today, he scored like a 50-yard touchdown. He can make plays on the ground.”

Jackson also looked to continue test his ability. “But overall he’s able to show that he can get it done. We’ve just got to keep building on it. We’ve got to put him in situations to make him uncomfortable — to see how he would perform. Nothing in this sport, in this game, is just going to be easy.”

With Adams entering the transfer portal once again, DeSean Jackson and his coaching staff are forced to reevaluate what their offense looks like. Nevertheless, the countdown to the start of the season is on as they play the University of Delaware on August 28th.