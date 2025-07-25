During the Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview in Raleigh, North Carolina, North Carolina Central coach Trei Oliver made an astounding claim that perfectly illustrates the post-transfer portal and NIL era of college football. While addressing attendees, Oliver alleged that a Virginia Tech coach recruited one of his players on the sideline during the North Carolina Central vs. Howard University game last season.

According to a report by WARL's Brian Murphy, Oliver noticed a Virginia Tech staff member on the team’s sideline. When he inquired about their presence, he was told the staff member was there to see George “Bulldog” Smith, an assistant athletics director at North Carolina Central. However, this explanation was misleading.

“Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline recruiting our running back,” Oliver said.

He spoke about the incident with reporters following the event, although he didn't name the player nor the Virginia Tech staff member.

“That was pretty bold. I couldn’t believe it. A couple coaches tried to calm me down and say, ‘Yeah, Coach, he’s just down here visiting.’ But I knew what it was.”

He continued, “I had to focus back on the game, and we won the football game. Two weeks later, my kid got in the portal. Then they were the first people trying to get in his ear. But like I said, thank God he went to UVa., and UVa. is going to beat the smoke out of them other folks.”

Although unconfirmed, it appears that the player that Oliver is referring to is former North Carolina Central star J’Mari Taylor. Taylor was a key player for the Eagles in 2024, recording an impressive 1,146 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, with an average of 5.8 yards per carry and 104.2 yards per game. He also contributed as a receiver, catching 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. His play put him in Walter Payton Award conversations and earned him First Team All-MEAC honors.

Oliver said the player recieved $400,000 after transferring to Virginia.