During SWAC Media Day on Wednesday, Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph made a bold proclamation about the view of his squad juxtaposed to their conference foes. Grambling State is a brand synonymous with football greatness, the longtime home of legendary head coach Eddie Robinson, who produced several NFL stars and found sustained success in the SWAC. Joseph believes that, along with the pedigree of the program, he believes that teams are eager to match up against them.

"when Grambling comes they're playing, then they don't play the rest of the year. we understand we're their Super Bowl."

“We talked about it as a team and say, you know what, we everybody's Super Bowl now. They can say what they want. They can say, ‘No we not.' It's be kids be down for two weeks. When Grambling come, they playing. Then they don't play the rest of the year. So we understand that we your Super Bowl.”

Joseph contined, “ We understand that's [how] we gotta look at it. We can't have no downfall. We can't have no let down because we gotta play every game like it's a Super Bowl. Not that we wasn't, but now we gonna make it, we gonna put it into our game plan. It's their, Super Bowl. Well, guess what? It's our Super Bowl too. So if they want a Super Bowl, we are gonna give them a Super Bowl.”

Joseph certainly looks to use this as motivation for his Grambling State squad, who showed some levels of promise on last season but experience struggles in his first year leading the program. Grambling finished the year 5-7 in his first year at the helm of the program. The season started promisingly with a win over eventual SWAC and Celebration Bowl champions Jackson State. But, the Tigers proceeded to lose their next two gamers narrowly including a 36-34 loss against Prairie View A&M in a five-overtime classic.

Joseph has made key additions to his roster as well as his coaching staff as he looks to be competitive in the SWAC West.