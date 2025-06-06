A Hampton University administrator is under investigation after a video on social media went viral alleging that the administrator withheld the student’s grades in exchange for sexual favors.

This week, Hampton University released a statement addressing the incident:

“Hampton University is aware of an issue currently circulating on social media.

The University handles all matters concerning student welfare with the utmost seriousness. We follow established protocols to conduct investigations and take appropriate action in accordance with policies and procedures. The matter is presently under investigation and is being addressed as expeditiously as possible.

Student safety and well-being are our highest priorities. Hampton University is committed to fostering a respectful and supportive campus environment and provides a wide range of services to assist students—including academic support and advocacy, wellness programming and resources, mental health services, and grief counseling.

While we understand there may be questions, the University will not comment on any personnel matters or ongoing reviews, as these are confidential.

Hampton University remains focused on fostering a safe, inclusive, respectful, and responsive learning environment for all members of our community.”

Local news outlet 10 On Your Side tried reaching out to students at Hampton, but many were concerned about the consequences of being on camera. One student did agree to speak anonymously.

“I did not want this to tarnish the reputation of the university,” he said. “I felt like the entire situation was unfortunate.”

In the viral video, the student is seen addressing the administrator at their office about the “sexual relationship” in exchange for grades. After stating they had no idea what the student was talking about, they walked away.

When contacted by 10 On Your Side, Hampton sent the news outlet a statement stating that “they will not comment on personnel matters because they are confidential.”

“I just hope that it gets handled through the proper channels and that we can get back to some normalcy,” the student we spoke with said. “Even with a bad actor, I don’t think that diminishes anything that this university has stood on for over a century.”