The entertainment world is mourning the loss of a television icon as Kiki Shepard, beloved co-host of Showtime at the Apollo. She passed away earlier this week at the age of 74.

Shepard was a staple of Black entertainment throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, helping bring the energy and authenticity of Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater into living rooms across the country. With her poise, charisma, and unmistakable presence, she became a familiar and trusted face alongside longtime host Steve Harvey, playing a key role in elevating a platform that introduced countless artists to the world.

A native of Tyler, Texas, Shepard—born Chiquita Renee Shepard—built a lasting legacy across television, film, theater, and dance. She served as co-host of Showtime at the Apollo from 1987 to 2002, a period widely considered the show’s cultural peak. More than just a co-host, Shepard represented a bridge between generations of Black talent. During her tenure, the show became a launching pad for future stars in music and comedy, solidifying its place as a cornerstone of Black culture and entertainment. Her elegance, warmth, and on-screen chemistry helped define the show’s identity during its most influential years.

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Before stepping into the spotlight, Shepard’s journey was shaped at Howard University, where she earned a degree in business administration while graduating in the top 10 percent of her class. During her time at Howard, she also became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.—an affiliation that remained an important part of her legacy. Her time on campus proved instrumental, opening doors that would eventually lead her into the entertainment industry.

While at Howard, Shepard became a charter member of the D.C. Repertory Dance Company, which performed at the World Festival of Black Arts in Lagos, Nigeria—an experience that helped refine her artistry and global perspective. Throughout her career, she appeared in a wide range of productions, including Bubbling Brown Sugar, Porgy and Bess, A Different World, Baywatch, NYPD Blue, Grey's Anatomy, and The Wiz, showcasing her versatility across stage and screen.

Kiki Shepard’s impact goes far beyond her résumé. She helped shape an era of Black entertainment that celebrated raw talent, authenticity, and cultural pride. For HBCU communities and the broader entertainment world, her legacy stands as a reminder of the power of representation and the importance of creating platforms where Black voices can shine.