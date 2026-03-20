Big moves are underway at Morehouse School of Medicine as the Atlanta-based HBCU continues to invest in its future. The institution has secured nearly $1 million in new funding to support the development of a cutting-edge Academic & Research Building, marking another major step forward in its mission to transform healthcare outcomes in underserved communities.

Backed by support from Nikema Williams, the investment signals growing momentum behind HBCU-led innovation in Atlanta—and reinforces the Morehouse School of Medicine’s role as a national leader in advancing health equity, medical education, and groundbreaking research.

As part of the fiscal year 2023 Community Project Funding in Congress, Williams secured $950,000 for the project. According to the congresswoman, the funding will be used to expand biomedical research workforce development and help train the next generation of doctors and researchers committed to advancing health equity.

Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice emphasized the broader impact of the investment, noting that it will benefit communities across the state of Georgia.

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“This investment helps Morehouse School of Medicine expand our campus and train more physicians and healthcare professionals who will serve communities here in Atlanta and across Georgia,” Rice said. “We’re grateful to Congresswoman Nikema Williams for her leadership and her continued commitment to strengthening healthcare and education in our community.”

Established in 1975, the Morehouse School of Medicine is the only historically Black medical school in Atlanta. Originally founded as a program within Morehouse College, the institution became independent in 1981 and has since grown into one of the nation’s leading medical schools. Its mission has remained centered on addressing healthcare disparities and increasing diversity within the medical field.

At a time when Black professionals make up just 5.3% of the nation’s physician workforce, institutions like Morehouse School of Medicine continue to play a critical role in building a more equitable healthcare system. Through strategic investments like this new research facility, the school is not only expanding its campus but also strengthening its pipeline of diverse talent poised to make a lasting impact.