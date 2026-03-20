The old man knows. Austin Reaves was reminded of that lesson after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat, 134-126, at Kaseya Center on Thursday. The Lakers claimed their eighth straight victory.

The Lakers were coming off an exhausting game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday and landed in Miami in the wee hours of the morning.

LeBron James would not have been faulted had he decided to sit out against the Heat to rest his aging body. He, however, made sure to set an example.

The four-time MVP's move was not lost on Reaves, as reported by OC Register's Benjamin Royer.

“When (LeBron) said he was playing, I was like, ‘I can't let a 41-year-old play, and I don't play.' So I signed up to play, and so did Luka (Doncic), and we went and grinded the win out. It's not an easy one, especially with the pace that team (Heat) plays at,” said Reaves.

It's worth noting that Reaves was only five years old when James entered the NBA.

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The 27-year-old Reaves had 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists, Doncic exploded for a season-high 60 points, including nine three-pointers, and James had a triple-double of 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Reaves also pointed out an instance in the game that further showed the unparalleled leadership of James, who tied the league record of Robert Parish for most games played.

“There was a timeout early, and JJ (Redick) came over and was like, ‘I know y'all are tired,' and Bron was like, ‘I'm not tired.' So I was like, ‘I'm not tired either.' So, yeah, follow the leader. That goes along with the belief that we're talking about,” added the prolific guard.

The Lakers, who improved to 45-25, will look for their ninth consecutive victory on Saturday when they visit the Orlando Magic.