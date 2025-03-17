Following Prarie View A&M's 69-49 loss to rival Texas Southern in the SWAC tournament, long-time HBCU coach Sandy Pugh is resigning from the program. The news of her departure was shared by the Prairie View A&M Athletics's social media accounts.

“Panther Athletics would like to thank Sandy Pugh for her service as the women's basketball head coach. We wish you well on your new journey,” the caption on the social media post read.

Pough, in a statement, spoke about her decision to resign.

“As I step into the next chapter of my life. I am filled with gratitude for the incredible journey at Prairie View A&M University. Coaching for over 30 years — the last seven as Head Coach of the PVAMU Women's Basketball team — has been an honor. Through victories and challenges, the resilience and dedication of this community have shaped me in ways I will forever cherish. To my staff, fellow coaches, and the athletes I've had the privilege to lead, thank you for the camaraderie and unwavering support. The memories we've built together will remain with me always.”

Pugh, head coach of the Panthers since 2018, finished her tenure with a 7-season record of 81-114. Despite a 10-19 showing in the 2024-25 season, she achieved significant milestones during her time at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). Before joining PVAMU in May 2018, Sandy Pugh spent 18 successful years at Southern University, building an impressive legacy in women's basketball.

While at Southern, she guided her teams to 7 SWAC regular-season titles (4 outright, 3 shared) and 4 SWAC Tournament championships, earning NCAA Tournament berths in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014. Her programs also made 4 WNIT appearances, including a record-breaking 26-win season in the 2001–02 season. Pugh notably coached Jaclyn Winfield, the first SWAC player to be drafted into the WNBA, and earned SWAC Coach of the Year honors four times. Beyond coaching, she also served as Southern's interim Athletic Director from 2011 to 2012.

Upon joining Prairie View in 2018 she revitalized the Panthers program, leading the team to a 17-14 record in the 2019 season—their best since 2012-13—and securing the No. 2 seed in the SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament that year. Under her leadership, players like Shala Dobbins and Artavia Ford earned All-SWAC honors, while this season saw Crystal Schultz named SWAC Freshman of the Year.