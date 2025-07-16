Winston-Salem State head coach Robert Massey shared some heartbreaking news concerning star running back Trevon Hester at Wednesday's CIAA Media Day. Per comments obtained by HBCU Sports, Massey divulged that Hester will miss the entire 2025 season following a cancer diagnosis. Massey didn't go into detail about the diagnosis but said that Hester will be ok.

“We’re asking for prayers and keep him in prayer, but he was a big part of what we did a year ago. He will be missed, but we have replaced him with some capable guys so that we will be okay.”

A report by the Winston-Salem Journal details that Hester suffered a seizure before the Rams' 37-31 victory over Fayetteville State last season. He eventually had brain surgery, removing a cancerous tumor in a process Hester described as a six-hour process.

He spoke about the timing of the situation in the report, saying, “I was having my best season, so it was tough to go through all of that.”

The star running back was one of the key playmakers for a Winston-Salem State University team that exceeded all expectations in the CIAA. They finished the season 7-,3 only suffering losses to the red-hot Johnson C. Smith, eventual conference champion and Division II Playoff team Virginia Union, and Division I foe North Carolina A&T. The Rams achieved their first winning season since 2018.

Hester had a phenomenal season for the Rams as RB1 on the squad. Last season, Hester finished his junior season second in the CIAA with 82.3 rushing yards per game and fifth in the conference with 87.7 all-purpose yards per game, ultimately being named to the All-CIAA second team behind Virginia Union star Jada Byers, who finished on the All-CIAA first team at the running back position.

The Rams will start the 2025 season with a matchup against Tuskegee University in the Red Tails Classic on August 31st at 7 PM EST.