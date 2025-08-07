The Milwaukee Brewers have won nine of their last ten games, solidifying their hold over the NL Central. Back-to-back sweeps over the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves on the road have led to Milwaukee becoming the first team to 70 wins on the season. Now, as the stretch run heats up, the team could receive multiple players back from the IL to help with their postseason push. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez had updates on outfielder Jackson Chourio as well as starting pitchers Robert Gasser and Jacob Misiorowski on Thursday.

“Gasser, the 26-year-old left-hander who excelled in his first five major league starts last year, is in the late stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery,” wrote Gonzalez on Thursday morning. “His fourth rehab start came Sunday, during which he threw 16 pitches in the game and 19 in the bullpen. The Brewers are building him back up as a starter, so he still needs to increase his pitch count. But he's on track to join a loaded Brewers pitching staff before the end of August. So is rookie All-Star Jacob Misiorowski, who suffered a bruised left shin last week but isn't expected to miss much more than the minimum amount of time. Outfielder Jackson Chourio, who landed on the IL with a hamstring strain last week, could be back by the end of the month, too.”

Gasser, Misiorowski and Chourio aren't the only players slated to come back in the next few weeks. Relievers Shelby Miller and Rob Zastryzny are on a rehab assignment in Triple-A, while first baseman Rhys Hoskins and outfielder Jake Bauers are also gearing up towards a return. With all of these contributors coming back over the next few weeks, Milwaukee's depth should once again be considerable. Will it help them clinch the NL Central and more?

Multiple returns can only boost Brewers' postseason odds

Gasser pitched well in his first five major league starts last summer, compiling a 2.57 ERA over 28 innings. Unfortunately, Tommy John surgery disrupted that momentum. However, after four rehab starts, he should be back with the big-league club by month's end. Misiorowski, also known as “the Miz,” used an electric debut to help him clinch a spot on the NL All-Star Team. The bruised left shin he's dealing with shouldn't keep him out too long.

Chourio, Hoskins and Bauers will all help lengthen a lineup that could always use a bit more help. Chourio and Hoskins especially are important, as each of them contributes a good amount of production in a variety of manners. If everything goes according to plan, the Brew Crew should have everyone back before October arrives. Will it be enough for World Series run?