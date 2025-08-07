There are different approaches to the preseason, and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has opted for the plan that allows his starters to get on the field, according to a post on X by Andy Vasquez.

“Aaron Glenn said the starters will play on Saturday’s preseason opener. Why? “Because I want them to.” Glenn said he hasn’t decided how long. #Jets”

The means guys like Justin Fields will suit up and face live action.

Jets jumping into preseason with starters blazing

It’s a new head coach for the Jets, and that means things will be done differently. Glenn must believe his starters need to get live action during the preseason, according to ESPN.

“We're playing,” Glenn said emphatically. “We're playing.”

How much is another question. Also, Glenn will be bucking a trend that started after a tough beginning in 2022. That’s the last time the Jets’ starting quarterback played in the preseason opener. Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury early in the game and missed the first three regular-season games.

Still, Glenn said he’s rolling the dice with Fields.

“I want our guys to play,” Glenn said, “That's the reason.”

As for Fields, he’s in his coach’s corner on this one.

“I think we need to at least see the field each and every game,” he said. “I think that will be good for our team. It will be good for Tanner with the in-game stuff. It will be good for me and the guys on offense. I know some guys, they sit out the whole preseason, but I don't think that's the case for us. Just because of the new team, new offense, and stuff like that.”

It makes sense from a rust standpoint, perhaps. Fields started the first six games of the 2024 season before getting benched in favor of Russell Wilson.

“[Fields is] a very mature person,” Glenn said. “He understands the highs and lows of this game. There's so much outside noise to try to beat him down, and he's so mature. He doesn't let that affect him. He's just going to go about his business.”