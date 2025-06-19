Love Island USA Season 6 winner Kordell Beckham joins Keke Palmer’s Southern Fried Rice, Palmer’s new KeyTV series. Beckham is the younger brother of NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

Raised by Southern Black parents from birth, Southern Fried Rice centers on Koko, a Gen-Z Asian American girl (played by Page Yang), as she battles to redefine and preserve her identity after being admitted into a well-known HBCU.

In the role of music major Steve, Beckham portrays a free-spirited, artistic thinker who follows his own path. Along with his good looks and distinct flair, he is also impulsive and outgoing.

Following his victory in the dating series, Beckham has been concentrating on beginning his career as a professional model and actor. At New York Fashion Week, he made his first runway debut wearing KDaniels and Romeo Hunte designs.

Lenoria Addison, Keke Palmer, and Sharon Palmer serve as executive producers of Southern Fried Rice for Palmer's network KeyTV. In collaboration with Damn Write Originals and KeyTV, the series is produced by award-winning directors Stephens, Shanay J. Campbell, and Shayla Racquel.

Season 7 of Love Island features a Tuskegee University alumna, Olandria Carthen. Carthen is one of five female islanders this season.

A group of single people seeking love are brought together by Love Island USA in a gorgeous Fijian villa. The islanders must team together to take on thrilling tasks and negotiate surprising turns while they are there. Tensions increase, temptations intensify, and drama develops as new “bombshells” move into the villa, making it difficult for Islanders to decide whether to stay with their present companions or make new ones.

There are other HBCU graduates who have succeeded in becoming reality TV stars besides Olandria Carthen. Last year, Darian “Dee” Holt, a graduate of Alcorn State, appeared on the Netflix series The Circle. Darian was well-known on social media before he joined The Circle. When his sixth-grade classmates mispronounced his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, as “Apple Fried Apple,” Holt rose to fame. Millions of people saw the video, which led to the founding of a youth group that educates students about HBCUs and Black Greek Life.

Season 7 of Love Island is currently streaming on Peacock.