Ahead of the HBCU Swingman Classic, Ken Griffey Jr. made a bold call for more recognition of HBCU athletes. In a phone interview with USA Today, the baseball legend cited that call in why they created the Swingman Classic.

“If you look at what’s going on in baseball, (there are) a lot of kids of color who are not playing baseball even though they may love the game of baseball,” Griffey said. “They’re not getting the recognition that they would like to advance to the next level…For me, it’s just an opportunity to give some of these kids an opportunity to be seen.”

The Third Annual HBCU Swingman Classic is set for Friday at 7 PM EST at Truist Park (broadcasting on MLB Network), bringing together 50 standout Division I HBCU baseball players. As part of MLB All-Star weekend, this event provides a platform for these athletes to showcase their talent and chase their dreams of reaching the major leagues. The Classic celebrates the rich history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs while shining a spotlight on the game’s rising stars. Proceeds will support the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, which works to improve and expand amateur baseball and softball programs across the U.S. and internationally.

A selection committee, led by Hall of Famer and MLB-MLBPA YDF Global Ambassador Ken Griffey Jr., for whom the event is named, chose the players. The committee also included representatives from MLB, the MLBPA, and the baseball scouting community. Former Atlanta Braves stars Brian Jordan and David Justice were appointed as managers, with Jordan heading the National League team and Justice managing the American League team.

Several HBCUs will be represented in the event