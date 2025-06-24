Kenny Blakeney and Howard University are set for a historic matchup against basketball superpower Duke University. The Bison are set to head to Cameron Indoor Stadium to participate in the annual Brotherhood Run. The Blue Devils are hosting the event that will showcase three programs led by alumni of Duke Basketball: Duke, Niagara, and Howard.

Blakeney spoke about Howard participating in the event, saying, “We are honored to take part in the inaugural Brotherhood Run—hosted by Duke University under the stewardship of Coach Jon Scheyer, whose leadership represents the next chapter of a storied legacy. This gathering of Duke alumni—Coach Greg Paulus at Niagara and myself at Howard—is less a reunion and more a reflection of the values we carry and the paths we have chosen to walk.”

He continued, “Each of us, in our own way, came through Durham—molded not just by victories or banners, but by the deeper lessons that Coach Mike Krzyzewski imparted. Lessons about excellence, accountability and purpose. Those lessons now live on in new contexts, new communities and through new voices.”

The Brotherhood Run for Blakeney is full-cirlce as a Duke University alumnus. Blakeney served as captain of Duke's 1995 team and played on the back-to-back national championship squads (1991 & 1992). At the 2024 QQQ Legacy Classic, Blakeney's former teammate and former NBA star Grant Hill spoke about their time as teammates and the honor of calling Howard University games.

“It's very cool, very exciting, a lot of fun, and an honor for me to call a game with former teammate Kenny Blakeney coaching the Howard Bison. It's actually my third game that I've called for Howard. I did the Legacy Classic, the initial one, two years ago. I also called a game at the All-Star Game in Cleveland for Howard vs. Morgan State. So, I'm excited to see this rivalry: Howard, Hampton. It'll be a lot of fun, but I'm really excited. My guy, my brother, Kenny Blakeney, the job he's doing, I couldn't be more proud.”

Niagara's Head Coach, Greg Paulus, is a former standout point guard and team captain at Duke, while Duke's current Head Coach, Jon Scheyer, played a key role in leading the Blue Devils to a national title and now leads the team as head coach. Howard kicks off the tournament against Niagara on Saturday, November 22. The following day, November 23, Howard faces the Blue Devils for the first time in program history.