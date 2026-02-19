After several years of debate and negotiation with local officials, the once-rowdy HBCU spring break beach party known as Orange Crush is set to return in 2026 under a new structure, updated guidelines, and a refreshed identity. The long-standing cultural tradition—historically attracting large crowds of students from historically Black colleges and universities across the Southeast—will now be officially sanctioned and rebranded as Crush Reloaded, with city permits, enhanced safety protocols, and designated vendor spaces aimed at balancing the region’s economic and community interests with student celebration.

Getting to this point was no small feat. The comeback follows a decade-long tug-of-war between partygoers and Tybee Island residents, a 2025 restructuring effort led by island officials, and a public dispute between the event’s two promoters that resulted in separate competing gatherings. The newly organized event is scheduled for April 18–19 and will feature a beach music festival near the Tybee Pier, followed by a car and motorcycle show and pool party in Allenhurst, approximately 90 minutes from the shoreline.

One of the event’s original promoters, Steven Smalls, is leading the restructured experience. Smalls organized the 2025 event near Tybee Island, while his former business partner, George Turner—the trademark holder of the Orange Crush name—hosted a separate event in Allenhurst. Tensions escalated after Turner requested a $50,000 licensing fee for use of the name, prompting both men to apply for special event permits. After the Tybee City Council approved Smalls’ application last November, the two reached a resolution, though Turner retains the legal right to host events under the original Orange Crush trademark.

“We remain connected, supportive of one another, and excited about moving forward in our respective roles,” Smalls said.

City officials have worked to restore order and credibility to the event, which originated as a spring break weekend organized by the student government association at Savannah State University. Among its founding members were future Shannon Sharpe and current Savannah Mayor Van Johnson. After the university cut formal ties with the celebration in 1991, the gathering continued independently and, over time, grew increasingly unregulated.

Article Continues Below

In recent years, the event drew heightened scrutiny. In 2023, crowds estimated at more than 100,000 overwhelmed Tybee Island, leading to public safety concerns, arrests, traffic gridlock, and violent incidents. In response, local authorities implemented strict traffic controls, road closures, and parking restrictions in subsequent years.

Under the new framework, organizers and city leaders say Crush Reloaded will prioritize safety, structure, and economic opportunity. A designated “vendor village” will allow local businesses to participate through streamlined, grab-and-go setups, reducing strain on brick-and-mortar establishments. Organizers also plan to ease traffic congestion through adjusted street closures and a proposed shuttle system connecting Tybee Island and Savannah, pending final approvals.

“We want to make logistics easier and be good hosts,” Smalls said. “But we’re not looking to jam more people onto Tybee.”

As Crush Reloaded prepares to make its debut, supporters hope the reimagined event will preserve the cultural significance and celebratory spirit that have long drawn HBCU students to the Georgia coast—while proving that large-scale traditions can evolve responsibly. If successful, the comeback could mark a new chapter for one of the South’s most talked-about spring break gatherings, balancing legacy with accountability and community partnership.