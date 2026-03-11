Former Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in HBCU football. A native of Mississippi, Morgan started his career at Syracuse University, even starting for the Orange as a true freshman. But, his move to Jackson State via the transfer portal was intentional. He wanted to return home and also use his talents to shine a light on HBCU football.

“I'm from Mississippi…I was right up the road from Jackson,” Morgan said in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints. “I grew up watching Jackson State. Jackson State taught me everything I knew about football, the culture, the band…everything. As a kid, just going to the games since I was in [a stroller] and making that decision to go to Syracuse, I knew if anything went wrong and I wanted to transfer, I was gonna come back home to Jackson State regardless.”

He added, “I know at the time coming from Syracuse, where, you know, it's political. I probably got a big name coming from Syracuse to Jackson State. And some people look at that kind of crazy. But I look at it as an opportunity, not for just me in Jackson, but for all of the HBCUs that let the other guys know that this is what we can do.”

Morgan's arrival at Jackson State coincided with T.C. Taylor's. Taylor succeeded Deion Sanders as head coach of the team and was tasked with rebuilding the Tigers after a mass exodus of players following Sanders's departure to Colorado. However, Taylor steadied the ship and immediately continued the winning success Jackson State had enjoyed in the past few seasons.

Morgan was certainly a part of that winning formula. The 6'4″ dual-threat quarterback finished his career at Jackson State, throwing for 4,480 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He was also proficient in the ground game, rushing for 668 yards and 13 touchdowns in his 26 career games.

The 2024 season saw Jackson State reach amazing heights; they finished 12-2, won the SWAC Championship, and defeated South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. Per Morgan, the Celebration Bowl was special as the team navigated through tough circumstances to ultimately pull out the win.

“Jackson State hasn’t won a Celebration Bowl to that point, so just being able to play a team that they lost to… you get that second shot, it feels like, okay, this is our time. … I knew the stakes. It was like the 19th championship of Jackson State. … For me, I came back home for this reason: to be able to play for a championship in front of these amazing fans and this amazing university.

He added, “… I think I worked my butt off that week just being able to go through every detail. … We ended up having a moment [where] some of the team got sick. … It was weird weather at the time, so we was already fighting adversity in the hotel. … We was game ready. We wanted that rematch and the Lord gave us what we wanted and we came out victorious.”

Morgan also had a unique mindset about the pressure of competing at the highest level of the sport, rooted in his father's wisdom.

“I had my father in my life, so he always taught me pressure was in our vocabulary. So, I always knew preparation beats that type of anxiety and pressure. If you prepare, you're ready to play. So I always took that approach…So pressure is never something that I would say comes on to me like I goes out and work hard. So these moments won't be too big.”

The 2025 season saw Jackson State poised to repeat as champions. They started the season 4-1, setting up for a highly anticipated homecoming showdown with Alabama State. This pitted Morgan against quarterback sensation Andrew Body, who was in the midst of leading the Hornets to a historic season in his own right.

In arguably the game of the year, Morgan finished the game throwing for 191 yards and five touchdowns with one interception on 16-of-23 passing. Body threw for 349 yards and one touchdown with one interception on 20-of-30 passing. Morgan spoke about playing another elite quarterback such as Body.

“Andrew Body is a great player,” Morgan said. “Just being able to go up against him, it kinda [pushes] you with the best of the best. You wanna see all competitors want to be [at] the number one spot. They want to compete with the best of the best. So, me and him kind of knew the tensions were high and everybody wanted to see that matchup. But…you go throughout the week of practice and you just game plan and do your job and you let. You let the outside world take that on. For the quarterback or for all the athletes, you just wanna stay home, stay grounded, and just work on your craft as much as possible until the game.”

Ultimately, the game went down to one last play: a goal-line stand with a chance for Alabama State to seal the victory. But ultimately, Jamarie Hostzclaw's rushing touchdown attempt was stopped by Ashton Taylor to end the game. Morgan had full trust in his defense to make the stop.

“I'm a big firm believer in defense wins championships. Offense, just sell tickets. We just the highlights. But defense is really the ones who win the championships in the nitty gritty. And I know Coach [Torenzo Quinn] had those guys ready…That's the moment I'll probably never forget.”

In the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, Morgan suffered an injury that derailed his season. He was out for the rest of the regular season and made his return in the SWAC Championship. Morgan detailed how his rehab was going and emphasized that he's ready for his shot at the NFL. Now, Morgan sets his sights on a new goal: playing on Sundays and letting NFL decision-makers know that they're getting a winner.

“I am healthy, guys. I am ready to play. I have been working my butt off…I understand how to win…I was 17 and 0 in every game I started and finished. I won. So being able to lead the guys to a win, being able to take practice serious, being able to go to treatment every day, do the small things and stay humble throughout the whole week of practice so that the games feel natural.

He added, “…You got a guy that loves football, that grew up playing football his whole life…My biggest thing [is] that I’m just not a quitter…I love to grind, I love to bounce back because I know it’s something bright on the other side. And you gotta really embrace the grind to be where you want to be and chase your dream…I let the stats speak for itself…I’m a humble guy, grounded, but I do know what you gonna get outta me as a dog and somebody who gonna fight his butt off every day to feed his family.”