Former MSNBC president Rashida Jones is stepping into a new leadership role in the rapidly evolving digital media landscape. Jones has been named chief executive officer of Uncensored, the media company launched by British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The move places Jones at the helm of Morgan’s expanding global media venture, which produces the talk program Piers Morgan Uncensored and other digital content distributed across streaming and social platforms. According to a press release announcing the appointment, Morgan plans to build a “multi-genre and talent-driven digital network” under the Uncensored brand.

In addition to the flagship program, the company has also launched History Uncensored, hosted by former CNN anchor Bianca Nobilo. The platform has already secured a licensing agreement with the United Kingdom’s Channel 5 to syndicate Piers Morgan Uncensored, marking an early step in the network’s international distribution strategy.

As CEO, Jones will oversee the company’s strategic expansion, operations, and editorial development as Uncensored seeks to broaden its reach in the competitive digital news and commentary space.

Jones previously served as president of MSNBC from 2020 to 2025, where she made history as the first Black woman to lead a major cable news network. During her tenure, she oversaw an 800-person newsroom and managed approximately $800 million in annual operating cash flow while guiding the network through a period of rapid transformation in television news.

Her departure came as MSNBC prepared for a structural shift tied to its parent company, Comcast. Throughout her leadership, Jones was credited with strengthening MSNBC’s editorial strategy and spearheading innovative approaches to political and breaking news coverage.

Before becoming president of MSNBC, Jones built a wide-ranging career across several major media organizations, including NBCUniversal and The Weather Channel, as well as numerous local news outlets. Her experience across broadcast, digital, and corporate media has positioned her as one of the industry’s most influential executives.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jones has also maintained strong ties to her alma mater, Hampton University. Last year she joined the university’s Board of Trustees. A two-time Hampton alumna, Jones earned her bachelor’s degree in mass media arts in 2002 and returned to the university in December 2024 to complete a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing.